Cowboys vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) and San Francisco 49ers (4-0) face off in a huge Sunday Night Football matchup to close out Week 5’s Sunday slate. Both teams are expected to make the playoffs and this could be a preview of a January matchup. The 49ers have eliminated the Cowboys from the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

Both teams are in relatively good shape from a health perspective heading into this game. The Cowboys will be without tight end Peyton Hendershot due to an ankle injury while the 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell due to a knee injury. Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark is questionable with a shoulder injury while 49ers center Jon Feliciano is questionable while working through the concussion protocol.

The Cowboys practice report included WR CeeDee Lamb (not injury related - resting player, knee), G Zack Martin (not injury related - resting player, thigh), LB Micah Parsons (knee), and OT T Tyron Smith (not injury related - resting player, knee). All were cleared from the final report and will play on SNF.

The 49ers practice report included LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle), WR Jauan Jennings (shin), WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee), and CB Charvarius Ward (heel), but all four were cleared from the final report.