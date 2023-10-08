Jameson Williams injury: What status means for Week 5

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams could be making his return from a suspension this week. He’s listed as questionable on the official injury report, and he was able to practice in full all week.

Williams got a six-game suspension for gambling, but that was shortened to three games recently. Whether or not he’s ready to play after just a week of practice remains to be seen. But with the Lions likely to be short on receivers this week, they could press him into action.

Detroit hosts the Carolina Panthers for a Noon ET kickoff on Sunday.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 5

The Lions are heavy favorites in this one, 9.5 points. But they’re probably going to be without Amon-Ra St. Brown, their top receiver. Josh Reynolds is listed as questionable, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs is too. Williams’ status shouldn’t have much impact on the line, but the availability of those other players could easily help the Panthers cover.

As far as fantasy, you can leave Williams out of your lineup this week. Reynolds seems likely to play, and he’ll be a solid WR2 option in DFS. Kalif Raymond could get more work too, making him someone to consider for a flex spot.