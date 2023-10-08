Javonte Williams injury: What status means for Week 5

The Denver Broncos might have running back Javonte Williams back in action this week. Williams was sidelined early in last week’s game against the Chicago Bears. Though he’s on the official injury report with a quadriceps injury, he also said this week that he was dealing with a hip flexor.

Williams was a full participant in Friday’s practice, after returning in a limited role the day before. We still don’t know for sure whether or not he’ll suit up for Week 5, so pay close attention to the news on Sunday.

The Broncos host the New York Jets this week with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 5

The Broncos are actually favored by 2.5 points this week. The Jets aren’t exactly the toughest out in the NFL right now, but these two teams are probably more evenly matched than either fan base would like to admit. I don’t see Williams’ status having much impact on the line here.

As for fantasy football implications, if Williams does play, it’s going to eat into carries for Jaleel McLaughlin, even though the later might still end up getting the start. This week, McLaughlin is still worth a spot in DFS lineups as a RB2 or flex play—it’s a favorable matchup and he’s probably going to see more work as they ease Williams back into action. For now, I’d leave Williams out of lineups, even if he does play this week.