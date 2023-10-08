Zay Jones injury: What status means for Week 5

Zay Jones could return to the field for the first time since Week 2. The Jacksonville Jaguars listed the veteran wide receiver as questionable on this week’s injury report. He’s still dealing with the knee injury that sidelined him earlier this season. He did manage to practice in a limited role all week.

The Jaguars are playing the Buffalo Bills in London this week, which means an early kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 5

Without Jones, the Jaguars passing game has been leaning heavily on Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk. Jones had one game so far this season, back in Week 1, and he came out of that contest with five receptions on seven targets for 55 yards and a touchdown.

If he ‘s healthy, Jacksonville’s passing offense could pose a real threat to a Bills secondary that’s been hit hard with injuries. Buffalo’s favored by 5.5 points, but the Jaguars could have enough fire power to cover.

I’d be more cautious with Jones as far as fantasy football lineups go this week. If he plays, he could be worth a flyer as a WR3 or flex play. But you may want a week to get a better sense of how the targets will be distributed with all three top receivers healthy and on the field together.