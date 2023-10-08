Odell Beckham Jr. injury: What status means for Week 5

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Friday that he expects to play in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Out since Week 2 with an ankle injury, he was able to get some work as a limited participant in all three practices this week. The Ravens still listed him as questionable on the injury report, and it’s worth remembering that players are always more optimistic about their ability to play than the team.

Don’t be surprised if Beckham does indeed play, but make sure to do your due diligence ahead of the Noon ET kickoff for that game.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 5

The Ravens didn’t have too many problems getting around a tough Browns defense last week, winning that one 28-3. Beckham’s availability obviously helps their depth in the passing game, but the Ravens are still safe at 4.5-point favorites with or without him.

Zay Flowers is the clear No. 1 among all Baltimore pass catchers, and that’s not going to change when Beckham returns. It will, however, eat into Nelson Agholor’s role, who’s been filling in as the No. 2 wideout with Beckham sidelined. If he plays this week, Beckham is a decent WR3 option in DFS fantasy football lineups, given the Steelers porous defense.