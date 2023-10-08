Josh Reynolds injury: What status means for Week 5

The Detroit Lions are looking awfully thin at wide receiver this week. With their No. 1 wideout, Amon-Ra St. Brown, listed as doubtful, Josh Reynolds also appeared on the injury report, questionable with a groin issue.

The good news is that Reynolds was able to get in a full practice on Friday, after two limited sessions before that. He’s not a lock to play, but he’s certainly trending in the right direction.

Detroit hosts the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in the early slot of games.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 5

In addition to St. Brown and Reynolds, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who plays a big role in the passing game, is also listed as questionable this week. Of those three, it looks like only St. Brown will miss this one. If that holds, the Lions will still have some interest as 9.5-point favorites. If not, Carolina has a decent chance of beating that spread.

As far as fantasy football implications, Reynolds should be a good play for a WR2 spot in your DFS lineups this week as he slides into the top spot on the team’s depth chart with St. Brown sidelined. Kalif Raymond could also see more work, and look for tight end Sam LaPorta to get some more looks as well.