Jonathan Taylor injury: What status means for Week 5

All eyes are on Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor this week. After a four-game stint on injured reserve because of an ankle injury—and an offseason contract dispute/trade demand in the background—the Colts opened the practice window for him this week.

Taylor was a full participant in all three practices this week and ended up with a questionable designation on Friday. On Saturday, the team removed officially activated him off the PUP list and removed the questionable tag. He is on track to play in the Colts’ Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 5

The Titans are favored by 2.5 points in this game, despite it being a road matchup for them. Taylor’s return has already been priced into the line. Tennessee’s run defense is one of the league’s best, ranked fourth in yards allowed and second in touchdowns.

It’s tempting to immediately slot Taylor into the RB1 spot in DFS fantasy football lineups, if he returns this week, but I’d play it safe for now. This is a tough matchup. He might be worth a flex spot, assuming he plays. If you’re thinking about having Zach Moss in your lineup, you should probably leave him out, unless Taylor can’t go at all. In that situation, Moss is still capped as an RB2 for this one.