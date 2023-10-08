Jahmyr Gibbs injury: What status means for Week 5

Things were perfectly normal for Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the start of the week. He was out there on the practice field with the rest of his team getting ready for Sunday’s game against the visiting Carolina Panthers. But something happened on Friday, and he turned up on the injury report with a hamstring issue, and the team gave him a questionable designation for Sunday’s game. He was downgraded to doubtful Saturday.

Not much is known about Gibbs’ status, but late-week injuries are something to be cautious with and it appears the Lions are taking that approach. The good news is there’s time to make any adjustments to your fantasy football lineups and wagers.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 5

While Gibbs is splitting backfield duties with David Montgomery, who handles more of the early down, between-the-tackles work, he’s been a key part of the Lions’ passing offense. His 14 catches are third on the team, and his 18 targets are fourth, though he’s yet to find the end zone. The Lions have plenty of weapons to keep the ball moving without Gibbs, though it does make them slightly less attractive as 9.5-point favorites.

If Gibbs can’t play, David Montgomery would see more work. He’s already got RB1 value heading into this game, and his ceiling would only rise with Gibbs sidelined. As far as Gibbs’ work in the passing game, some of those targets would likely go to tight end Sam LaPorta, who’s already got TE1 value. Amon-ra St. Brown is also doubtful, so Gibbs being out helps the Lions receivers even more.