Amon-Ra St. Brown injury: What status means for Week 5

It looks like the Detroit Lions will be without their leading wide receiver this week. Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s contest against the Carolina Panthers. Even though the doubtful tag leaves a slight window for a player to play, St. Brown didn’t practice at all this week, and the Lions have more than enough offensive weapons to get around the visiting Panthers.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 5

The Lions are favored by 9.5 points in this game, and St. Brown’s status shouldn’t really affect that line. The same goes for the over/under, which is set at 44 points. The big issue with that will be whether or not the Panthers can put up enough points to push it to the over.

With St. Brown sidelined, Josh Reynolds should see more action, sliding into the No. 1 role. He’s worth a WR2 spot in DFS lineups this week. Kalif Raymond could also see more targets. He’ll have some appeal as a flex player. Tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs will probably see a few more looks too, making them both must-start guys at their positions.