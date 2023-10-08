Saquon Barkley injury: What status means for Week 5

The New York Giants could have Saquon Barkley back in action this week. Barkley’s been out of action since Week 2 as he recovers from a high ankle sprain. But he was practicing with the team this week, getting in work as a limited participant for all three sessions. The team listed him as questionable on the official injury report, and head coach Brian Daboll said it’ll be a game-time decision as to whether or not he plays this week.

The Giants are on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins. That game is in the early slot, so you’ll have plenty of time to adjust your fantasy football lineup depending on Barkley’s status.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 5

The Giants could use all the help they can get, so it wouldn’t be surprise to see Barkley playing this week. New York is a 12.5-point underdog against a Miami team that’s got the league’s most potent offense, though that number’s slightly inflated thanks to the 70 points they hung on Denver. If Barkley plays, the Giants have a much better shot at covering that spread, just by keeping the Dolphins offense on the sidelines.

As far as fantasy football lineups go, if Barkley plays, you can cautiously slot him back into the RB1 role. This is a favorable matchup for him. If he doesn’t play, Matt Breida will handle the bulk of the rushing workload, and he’s be a decent RB2 or flex option.