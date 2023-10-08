Tee Higgins injury: What status means for Week 5

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has a fractured rib. He suffered the injury last week in a loss to the Titans, leaving in the second quarter of that game and not returning to the field. Higgins sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week before returning in a limited role on Friday. He’s been ruled out for Week 5 vs. the Cardinals.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 5

The Bengals are favored by three against the Cardinals, but the way they’ve been playing so far this season, I’m not sure how comfortable I’d feel about that line, especially with Higgins out.

Without Higgins in the lineup, look for Tyler Boyd to have a bigger role. Boyd has more catches than Higgins this season, but he’s still third in targets and receiving yards. Against the Cardinals, Boyd wouldn’t be a bad option as a flex play in your DFS lineups this week. And even if Higgins does suit up, he could see more limited work in this game because of his injury.