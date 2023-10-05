 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears RB Roschon Johnson ruled OUT with concussion in Week 5 vs. Commanders

Bears RB Roschon Johnson dealing with injury in Week 5. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Roschon Johnson #23 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 05, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Update: Johnson has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game due to a concussion.

Update: Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion.

The Chicago Bears are taking on the Washington Commanders to begin Week 5. Backup running back Roschon Johnson was spotted heading to the locker room to get further evaluated for an injury. While he is sidelined, Khalil Herbert is expected to get a lot of work. The only other active running back for Chicago on Thursday night is Travis Homer.

Before getting hurt, Johnson ran the ball three times for 19 yards. He was having a solid game before taking a big hit at the end of one of his runs. The Bears’ coaching staff said earlier this week that the hope is to get the rookie more opportunities to take over in the backfield.

Chicago’s offense has shown life as they put up a quick 17 points on the back of quarterback Justin Fields connecting with wide receiver D.J. Moore. Johnson’s absence may not be felt as harshly if they can continue to run up the score.

