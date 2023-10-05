Bears RB Roschon Johnson ruled OUT with concussion in Week 5 vs. Commanders

Update: Johnson has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game due to a concussion.

RB Roschon Johnson has been ruled out for the game. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 6, 2023

Update: Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion.

Lucas Patrick and Roschon Johnson are each being evaluated for a concussion. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 6, 2023

The Chicago Bears are taking on the Washington Commanders to begin Week 5. Backup running back Roschon Johnson was spotted heading to the locker room to get further evaluated for an injury. While he is sidelined, Khalil Herbert is expected to get a lot of work. The only other active running back for Chicago on Thursday night is Travis Homer.

Roschon Johnson just went back to the locker room. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 6, 2023

Before getting hurt, Johnson ran the ball three times for 19 yards. He was having a solid game before taking a big hit at the end of one of his runs. The Bears’ coaching staff said earlier this week that the hope is to get the rookie more opportunities to take over in the backfield.

Chicago’s offense has shown life as they put up a quick 17 points on the back of quarterback Justin Fields connecting with wide receiver D.J. Moore. Johnson’s absence may not be felt as harshly if they can continue to run up the score.