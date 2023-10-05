Khalil Herbert leaves suffers ankle injury, questionable to return in Week 5 vs. Commanders

Update: Herbert is officially questionable to return to the game, but it would be surprising to see him back out there. D’Onta Foreman was inactive for this game or he would probably be in there right now. If Herbert and Johnson had to miss next week, Foreman would likely get the start.

Update: Herbert tried to go, but on his first carry he went down before he was even touched due to his ankle. He likely won’t return.

Update: Herbert has returned to the game. He is likely not 100%, but is good enough to go for now.

Update: Herbert has his right ankle heavily taped, but is still running on the sideline trying testing it out. The Bears have now lost RB Roschon Johnson to a concussion and Travis Homer is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. At this point, fullback Khari Blasingame is the only rusher other than QB Justin Fields.

Update: Herbert is on the sidelines and appears to be jogging. That’s a great sign.

#Bears RB Khalil Herbert is out of the medical tent and jogging on the sideline. Trying to shake off that injury just now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 6, 2023

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert had his leg twisted underneath him while trying to make a catch in the third quarter, but he was able to walk on his own to the sidelines. Herbert has had a strong game, rushin 9 times for 76 yards as the Bears hold a 27-11 lead.