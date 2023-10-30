Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune to start against Browns in Week 9

Monday update: The Cardinals head coach did say it will either be Tune or Murray on Sunday against the Browns, but it looks like the plan will be for Tune to get the nod, per Ian Rapoport. The team probably wants to get a look at the rookie and this is likely the last game that Murray won’t start.

The Arizona Cardinals may finally have quarterback Kyler Murray back. Murray tore his ACL last season and spent the first eight weeks of the 2023 season in recovery. He has slowly been working his way back into play, and per head coach Jonathan Gannon, could have his first start of the season on Sunday as the Cardinals take on the Cleveland Browns.

Backup Joshua Dobbs has been starting for the Cardinals all season, but has seemingly been demoted this week, as the other quarterback Gannon named as a potential starter for Week 9 was rookie Clayton Tune. Tune has thrown just one pass this year, a four-yard completion in Week 7.

Dobbs has led the Cardinals to a 1-7 record, with eight passing touchdowns and five interceptions on his resume this year. As recently as Sunday, Gannon said that Dobbs would start in Week 9, but his tune has quickly changed (no pun intended).

Murray has not played since December 12, 2022, when he was injured in a Cardinals loss against the New England Patriots.