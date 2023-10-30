Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ACTIVE for MNF in Week 8 vs. Raiders

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is officially active for Week 8 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The Lions WR popped up on the injury report with an illness over the weekend and was deemed questionable to play vs. Las Vegas. St. Brown is good to go and will play, so we’re going to break down the fantasy football impact.

St. Brown shouldn’t be held back at all given this injury wasn’t of the physical nature. So unless the Lions give us any more info, St. Brown should get his usual amount of snaps and targets. He’s played over 90% of snaps in four of six games this season. St. Brown’s target volume is among the best in the NFL. He has 25 total targets over the past two weeks and had a season-high 19 last week vs. the Ravens. St. Brown is safe to roll out in all fantasy football formats for Week 8.