Kenny Pickett to be a game-time decision for Week 9 Thursday Night Football vs. Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in which they also lost their starting quarterback to a rib injury. The good news is that QB Kenny Pickett doesn’t have any structural damage to his ribs and has a chance to play on Thursday night, per Jonathan Jones.

Mitch Trubisky came into Sunday’s game after Pickett’s injury and wasn’t very effective, completing 15-of-27 passes for 138 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Pickett also wasn’t doing much in this matchup, as he completed 10-of-16 passes for 73 yards before being pushed from the game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Pickett is likely still an upgrade to Trubisky, but it isn’t all that much when looking at the fantasy starters numbers. They’ll take on a Titans defense that can be passed on, but Pickett has only one game with two touchdown passes and no games with more than 235 yards passing. At this point no Steelers player is a safe start, but Diontae Johnson and George Pickens should continue to have some value no matter who starts.