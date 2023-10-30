Daniel Jones cleared of neck injury ahead of Week 9 vs. Raiders

The New York Giants lost an ugly heartbreaker to the New York Jets on Sunday. They also lost their backup quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, who had been playing well in starter Daniel Jones’ absence. Taylor suffered a rib injury that sent him to the hospital for further evaluation.

Taylor’s injury could have the team searching for someone to play quarterback in Week 9, but it’s starting to look like they won’t have to look far, as Jones has been cleared of his neck injury, per Pat Leonard. Jones was actually cleared before the game on Sunday, but it was too close to game-time to get him prepared to play and the team didn’t want to rush things.

A full week of practice as the starter is likely needed after missing three games. He should be ready to go against the Raiders this week, but we probably won’t hear that from Brian Daboll very soon.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Taylor had shown a bit more willingness to go downfield than Jones had this season and that helped the offense all around. It wasn’t great with Taylor, but it was a step up from what Jones was able to get out of the offense. Jones ability as a runner is where he gets most of his fantasy upside, so we’ll need to see if he is just as willing to take off as he returns from the neck injury.