Matthew Stafford being evaluated ahead of Week 9 vs. Packers

The Los Angeles Rams will continue to evaluate and test the thumb of quarterback Matthew Stafford ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. Stafford injured his thumb in the first half of their 43-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, getting it caught in the facemask of a Cowboys defender. He came out to play in the third quarter before re-exiting the contest, leaving backup Brett Rypien to handle quarterbacking duties for the rest of the contest.

Rodrigue also reported that the Rams are not ruling out placing him on injured reserve and will gather more information as the week goes on. They will have their bye next week before hosting the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

This will be something to monitor throughout the week as there is a possibility that Stafford could miss some time due to this injury. The aforementioned Rypien would be thrown right into the fire and one would imagine that would depress the fantasy value of the likes of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua until the veteran starter returns.