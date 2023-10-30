Report: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne done for 2023 season due to torn ACL

New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season, per NFL Network. Bourne was forced to leave the Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 on Sunday. He finished with three catches on four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown before exiting. Bourne had been a solid fantasy football producer so far this season, entering Week 9 as a top-30 WR in PPR formats. We go over how to replace Bourne and who might step up on the Pats for fantasy football.

Bourne was leading the Patriots in snaps at wide receiver with 339 entering Week 8. He was on pace to lead New England’s wide receivers again vs. Miami but left the game. The Patriots’ offense has been pretty flat this season and at 2-6, you’d think the team could sell at the Trade Deadline on Tuesday. Once that dust settles, we could see who is leftover at WR and assess who to add off waivers. Among that group is DeVante Parker, Pharaoh Brown, Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Raegor.

Among that group mentioned above, Parker and Douglas feel like the best adds at WR. Smith-Schuster may not be available on the wire, but if he is, he’s not a bad pickup either. JuJu and Parker are also candidates to be dealt before the deadline on Tuesday. Douglas has a lot of appeal both in season-long and keeper/dynasty formats. He’s played well as a rookie despite the Patriots’ offense being poor and the QB situation being a mess.