Amon-Ra St. Brown injury: What status means for Week 8

The Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a humiliating loss to the Baltimore Ravens when they face off against a much easier opponent in the Raiders on Monday Night Football. They come into this game down their starting running back David Montgomery and their WR1, Amon-Ra St. Brown, is questionable with an illness.

NFL players usually play through colds and the flu for the most part, but there are of course exceptions. We’ve also seen a handful of players get a late questionable tag due to an illness in Week 8, likely due to Bijan Robinson not getting the tag in Week 7 and then barely playing due to an illness (headache).

We may hear more about the severity of his illness as we get closer to the game, but for now we should expect him to get fluids if needed and play through it.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 8

We saw Patrick Mahomes added to the injury report on Sunday due to an illness and they lost to the Broncos for the first time in the last 17 tries. How much of that was his illness is of course up for debate. I don’t think we should put too much stock into this designation unless we hear ARSB is ruled out or is reportedly very ill, but still going to play.