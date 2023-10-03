Commanders WR Curtis Samuel returns to practice Tuesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders will take on the Chicago Bears for Week 5’s Thursday Night Football matchup. Washington is coming off back-to-back losses, while Chicago is still searching for its first win.

The Commanders’ wide receiving corps may be thin this week as both Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel were on the week’s initial injury report. Samuel is dealing with a quad injury, but was able to return to practice on Tuesday. We will get his official practice status on the team’s official injury report later this afternoon.

Curtis Samuel (quad), Jahan Dotson (ankle) and Chris Rodriguez (illness) are all out here for the Commanders’ “jog-through.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 3, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

The Washington offense hasn’t gotten off to the expected start but looked better last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. After scoring only three points in Week 3, they battled back and put up 31 in Week 4. Samuel is listed behind Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson on the depth chart but has been the team’s second-best wide receiver. He has brought in 17 of his 20 targets for 178 yards and is still looking for his first score.

At this point, he is only viable in deeper PPR leagues of at least 14 teams, and even then, only as a flex. If Samuel misses the game, Dyami Brown figures to get more work in the passing game, but he wouldn’t be a player to add off waivers.