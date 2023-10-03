Jahan Dotson participates in walk-through ahead of Week 5 vs. Bears

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson was out with the rest of the team on Tuesday for a “jog-through” ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The teams face off on Thursday, October 5. Dotson was dealing with an ankle injury following the Commanders’ overtime loss to the Eagles in Week 4.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

It looks like Dotson will be able to play on Thursday against the Bears. He had four receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown in Week 4, and has 110 receiving yards over the first four weeks of this season.

Curtis Samuel is questionable, so if he is limited at all, Dotson will likely see an uptick in receiving yards. He splits receptions with Terry McLaurin and TE Logan Thomas, as well. The Bears defense has not been particularly good this year, so this could be a solid fantasy earnings week for the Commanders receivers.