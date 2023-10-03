Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth ‘very doubtful’ heading into the start of Week 5 vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 of the NFL season. The Steelers offense has been sputtering out of the gate, and the injury report doesn’t look favorable this week. Along with an injury to quarterback Kenny Pickett, starting tight end Pat Freiermuth is dealing with a hamstring injury. We are just starting the week, but head coach Mike Tomlin says it is very doubtful that Freiermuth will suit up against Baltimore.

Dan Moore has a knee sprain and he will be OUT vs. Ravens



Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is very DOUBTFUL vs. Ravens



DeMarvin Leal is in concussion protocol



Pressley Harvin (hamstring) tbd



James Daniels (groin) will practice at some level — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 3, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Freiermuth was a popular tight end draft pick this year. He has largely underperformed, bringing in only eight receptions on 13 targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Still, Freiermuth is the overall TE16 in half-PPR scoring. If he happens to be inactive this week, he would be replaced by the rookie Darnell Washington. The best-case scenario for Freiermuth if he does miss the game is that the offense continues to struggle so that when he returns, they change what they are doing and he becomes more involved.

While ‘Muth is dealing with his injury, there is no need to pick up Washington from waivers until he demonstrates a high target share in the offense.