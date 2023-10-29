 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is Matthew Stafford’s backup for the Rams?

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford appears hurt. If he can’t come back in the game, who is his backup that will take over?

By Teddy Ricketson
Brett Rypien #11 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Los Angeles Rams won 30-13. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the NFL season. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a brutal afternoon with the Dallas defense making its presence felt in the backfield early and often. Stafford took a big hit and has his hand, thumb and wrist taped up. While he is sidelined, he has been replaced by Brett Rypien.

Rypien has been in the league since 2020. He went undrafted in 2019 out of Boise State and began his career with the Denver Broncos. After spending the first three years with them, he signed with Los Angeles in free agency in the 2023 offseason. Rypien has played in eight career games and has 778 passing yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He is not a dual-threat quarterback and only has two yards on 11 career carries.

Rypien has an uphill battle coming into the game as the Rams are down 36-17 in the early portion of the fourth quarter.

