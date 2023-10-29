Who is Matthew Stafford’s backup for the Rams?

The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the NFL season. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a brutal afternoon with the Dallas defense making its presence felt in the backfield early and often. Stafford took a big hit and has his hand, thumb and wrist taped up. While he is sidelined, he has been replaced by Brett Rypien.

Backup QB Brett Rypien warming up on the sideline, has his helmet on. Appears as though Matthew Stafford still in locker room. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 29, 2023

Rypien has been in the league since 2020. He went undrafted in 2019 out of Boise State and began his career with the Denver Broncos. After spending the first three years with them, he signed with Los Angeles in free agency in the 2023 offseason. Rypien has played in eight career games and has 778 passing yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He is not a dual-threat quarterback and only has two yards on 11 career carries.

Rypien has an uphill battle coming into the game as the Rams are down 36-17 in the early portion of the fourth quarter.