Who is Kenny Pickett’s backup?

Update: Pickett will return to the game after being evaluated for a rib injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a possible chest injury just before halftime of his team’s Week 8 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pickett was slammed down onto his side and went to the the locker room holding his side. His actual injury is unknown at the time.

Steelers backup quarterback

His backup is Mitch Trubisky, who came in for a few plays before halftime. Trubisky is a capable backup and was hoped to be able to start earlier in his career with Pittsburgh, but was too inconsistent.