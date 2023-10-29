 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is Tyrod Taylor’s backup for the Giants?

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor appears hurt. If he can’t come back in the game, who is his backup that will take over?

Tommy DeVito #5 of the New York Giants looks to pass the ball against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Update: Taylor has been ruled out for the rest of the game for the Giants. DeVito will be the quarterback the rest of the way, barring an injury. He finished the first half 0-of-3 passing and with eight rushing yards picked up on two scrambles.

The New York Giants have relied on backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who has been filling in for Daniel Jones. The starter is dealing with a neck injury but isn’t expected to be done long-term for New York. The Giants are facing the New York Jets in Week 8, and Taylor began the game under center. He came off the field favoring his arm sending the team’s third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito into the first regular season game action of his career.

DeVito went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and played his college ball at Syracuse and Illinois from 2017-2022. He was signed by the Giants following the draft and was waived and re-signed to the team’s practice squad. In total, DeVito played in 39 career collegiate games. He finished with 6,516 passing yards with 43 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He wasn’t much of a dual-threat quarterback, adding only 253 yards on 272 carries with 10 more scores on the ground.

Outside of some limited pre-season action, this will be Devito’s biggest test of his young career if Taylor can’t get back on the field. Not only is he making an impromptu debut, he must do so against the Jets’ defense.

