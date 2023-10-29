Who is Tyrod Taylor’s backup for the Giants?

Update: Taylor has been ruled out for the rest of the game for the Giants. DeVito will be the quarterback the rest of the way, barring an injury. He finished the first half 0-of-3 passing and with eight rushing yards picked up on two scrambles.

Giants’ QB Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out with a ribs injury and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2023

The New York Giants have relied on backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who has been filling in for Daniel Jones. The starter is dealing with a neck injury but isn’t expected to be done long-term for New York. The Giants are facing the New York Jets in Week 8, and Taylor began the game under center. He came off the field favoring his arm sending the team’s third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito into the first regular season game action of his career.

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor is hurt.



Happened on a play where he ran to his left, went to throw and the ball slipped out, but he caught it and kept running. Took a hard hit before he went down along the sideline. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) October 29, 2023

DeVito went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and played his college ball at Syracuse and Illinois from 2017-2022. He was signed by the Giants following the draft and was waived and re-signed to the team’s practice squad. In total, DeVito played in 39 career collegiate games. He finished with 6,516 passing yards with 43 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He wasn’t much of a dual-threat quarterback, adding only 253 yards on 272 carries with 10 more scores on the ground.

#NYGiants QB Tyrod Taylor was injured on this play, and he left for the locker room.

pic.twitter.com/LyNXQFXbKW — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 29, 2023

Outside of some limited pre-season action, this will be Devito’s biggest test of his young career if Taylor can’t get back on the field. Not only is he making an impromptu debut, he must do so against the Jets’ defense.