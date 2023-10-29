Zack Moss is ACTIVE for Week 8 vs. Saints

The Indianapolis Colts will face the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. The Colts backfield is accustomed to not being at full strength as starting running back Jonathan Taylor missed the first four games of the season. He is healthy now, but backup running back Zack Moss is dealing with elbow and heel injuries. Moss was listed as questionable for the game but is active.

When Taylor missed the start of the season, Moss was a pivotal part of the team’s offense. He struggled to get his career going with the Buffalo Bills but was reliable during the first few games this year. Moss has played in six games this season and has 523 yards and four touchdowns on 114 carries. He has added 115 more yards and an additional touchdown on 15 receptions.

The irony is that if Moss sits, Taylor would likely see the vast majority of backfield work, but with Moss being active, it will likely be another split backfield. They must work to establish the ground game against a tough Saints’ defense.