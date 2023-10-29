Zack Moss injury: What status means for Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts could be without running back Zack Moss this week when they host the New Orleans Saints. Moss is dealing with injuries to his heel and elbow. He’s officially listed as questionable on the injury report this week, but he sat out practice on Friday after returning in a limited role the day before. That’s never a good sign. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night that Moss is essentially a game-time decision. He’s going to undergo a pre-game workout to determine whether or not he can play.

We may not know whether or not the Colts will have Moss until 90 minutes before kickoff, when inactives are announced. The Colts and Saints get underway at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 8

The Colts are two-point underdogs in this one against a Saints defense that’s giving up just 18.1 points per game so far this season. Moss is definitely another arrow in their quiver, but with Jonathan Taylor healthy and re-assuming the lead role in the backfield, I don’t think Moss’ status will have much impact on the outcome.

Moss and Taylor split the workload pretty much evenly last week, but Taylor was far more effective. He was already in line to start taking over a more prominent role in the committee, but the dual-threat Taylor would be in line for a hefty load this week against the Saints if Moss can’t play. He’d be an RB1 in fantasy football this week.

Trey Sermon will work as Taylor’s backup if Moss can’t play. I would avoid him in fantasy though.