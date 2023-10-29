Raheem Mostert is ACTIVE for Week 8 vs. New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is active for today's matchup against the New England Patriots. Mostert suffered an ankle tweak earlier in the week that forced him to miss Wednesday’s practice. This is big for the Dolphins as they’re already without Devon Achane.

Mostert has 84 carries for 474 yards and nine rushing touchdowns on the year. He also has 19 receptions for 151 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Mostert is tied with Christian McCaffrey for the most combined touchdowns for a non-quarterback in the NFL with 11. There’s a good chance both guys find themselves in the end zone again on Sunday.

If you have Mostert in any fantasy league, he should play. I expect him to play regular snaps regardless of how banged up they said he was. And his ability to make plays in both the run game and pass game is what makes him so good. I think he scores another touchdown against New England today and scores 10-15 standard fantasy points at the minimum.