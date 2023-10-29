Jerome Ford is ACTIVE for Week 8 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford is active for their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Ford suffered a high ankle sprain against the Indianapolis Colts last week and, surprisingly is already back. It’ll be interesting to see how involved he is in the offense.

RB Jerome Ford (ankle) and OT Jedrick Wills (foot) both active in Seattle #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 29, 2023

Ford has 78 carries for 344 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the ground. He also has 14 reception for 104 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He's averaging 4.4 yards per carry on the season. Kareem Hunt has taken some of his snaps, however Ford has still been their top guy.

I’d be cautious starting him in this matchup. I know he is active, but I don’t expect him to get as many touches as he normally would. They signed Kareem Hunt for situations like this. I would expect to see Hunt get more touches in this one. There is also a better chance that Hunt gets the scoring opportunities.