Brock Purdy is ACTIVE for Week 8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is active for their Week 8 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Purdy was dealing with a concussion that he suffered on a quarterback sneak last week against the Minnesota Vikings. He cleared concussion protocol on Saturday.

Purdy has had a decent season, but things haven’t been great since his left tackle has been out. Without Trent Williams the 49ers are 0-2 and Purdy has had some issues turning the ball over. On the season, Purdy has a 67.9 completion percentage for 1,668 yards and 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. All three interceptions have been in the last two weeks.

Purdy should not start in any fantasy leagues this week. He has not looked the same without his starting left tackle. I would not start Purdy in fantasy until the offense is back to full health. Even when they’re at full health, Purdy isn’t a great fantasy quarterback. He is serviceable, but their run game is so good that he doesn't even have to do much.