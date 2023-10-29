Taysom Hill is ACTIVE for Week 8 vs. Colts

The New Orleans Saints will visit the the Indianapolis Colts for their Week 8 matchup this afternoon and TE/QB Taysom Hill will be active for the contest. The veteran has been dealing with a chest injury and was a limited participant in practice all throughout the week. He carried a questionable designation heading into the weekend, but it now officially good to go for this battle.

This is good news for New Orleans as it tries to jump into second place of the NFC South standings with a win today. As has been the case for several seasons now, Hill has been a jack-of-all-trades figure in the Saints offense and keeps opposing defenses on their toes with his versatility. In last Thursday’s loss to the Jaguars, he took five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown on the ground and brought in four of five receiving targets for 50 yards.