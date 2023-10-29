Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is ACTIVE for Week 8 vs. Browns

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Locket is active for their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Lockett has been dealing with a hamstring injury but was limited in practice through the week. They were without DK Matcalf last week and didn't want to be without one of their top guys again.

Lockett has 27 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns. It’s been a pretty inconsistent season from him so far. He has always been the guy that has a few weeks of the season as WR1 in fantasy scoring, but has pretty quiet weeks away from that. Playing alongside Metcalf doesn’t help his numbers and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is another strong target for Geno Smith.

I would start Lockett in fantasy this week. I think the Browns will go all out to stop Metcalf which should open up Lockett for some big play ability. The Browns have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, but Lockett could still make a few big plays. He’s been quiet scoring since Week 2, so he is due.