Josh Palmer is ACTIVE for Week 8 vs. Chicago Bears

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer is active for their matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. He only logged one limited practice through the week, so it is a bit of a surprise to see him activated here. It’ll be interesting to see how many plays he is out there for.

Palmer has 20 receptions for 353 yards and a touchdown. His big play ability is what is intriguing for fantasy football. Since Williams has been out with injury, he has had a strong role in this offense. He has nine receptions for 193 yards through the last two games. I would expect the big weeks to continue.

Palmer should start in your fantasy leagues. He has made a number of big plays on prime time throughout his career. With his experience and the way we have seen his involvement taking off, I would expect another big game from Palmer here.