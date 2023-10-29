Darren Waller is ACTIVE for Week 8 vs. New York Jets

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is active for their matchup with the New York Jets. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but he will still play. This injury has bothered him for a majority of the season, but he’s been choosing to play through it and has still found some success.

Waller has 35 receptions for 380 yards and one touchdown this season. His play has gotten a lot better over the past few weeks. Many people think it is because Tyrol Taylor has taken over as the starting quarterback. Waller was a big addition for them in the offseason, however they were having trouble getting him the ball in the first few weeks of the season. It seems that he’s finding his footing now though as he’s had 80+ reaching yards in two of his last three games and scored his first touchdown of the season.

Waller should start on any fantasy team that has him. The Jets defense is solid, but Waller means too much to this passing game. Taylor has looked his way a ton because he knows how valuable Waller is. If the Giants want to have success offensively, they have to continue throwing his way.