Jerome Ford injury: What status means for Week 8

The Cleveland Browns got a pleasant surprise to end the week. Running back Jerome Ford returned to the practice field on Friday after missing the previous two days. That gives him a shot at playing this week, and the team officially listed him as questionable.

Ford suffered a high-ankle sprain in a win last week over the Colts and was expected to miss one or two weeks. The team said he’s doing better than anticipated, and he could be on the field Sunday when the Browns travel to play the Seattle Seahawks.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 8

While this is definitely good news for the Browns, it’s going to be a little chaotic for fans with a stake in that game. We’ll likely have to wait until close to game time on Sunday to know for sure whether or not he’ll play. If he can’t Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong will handle the workload in the backfield.

The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites in this one, something that has a lot to do with the fact that PJ Walker will be starting at quarterback in place of Deshaun Watson. Backup quarterbacks need good running backs, and Ford would certainly help. I’m not sure just how much his availability would change anything as far as the spread here, but the Seahawks do have a solid run defense.

This is one of those situations that’s going to be really frustrating for fantasy football decisions. If Ford does play, will he be on a limited snap count? I would assume so. Whether he plays or not, Kareem Hunt will still have fantasy value—as an RB2 if Ford sits and a flex if Ford plays. Pierre Strong would have no fantasy value if Ford hits the field this week.