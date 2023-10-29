Raheem Mostert injury: What status means for Week 8

Miami Dolphins fans got a little shock on Wednesday when it was reported that running back Raheem Mostert missed practice that day with what was at the time an undisclosed injury. Turns out it’s a foot issue, and it doesn’t seem to be anything significant. Mostert was back at practice, in a limited role, on Thursday and Friday, and despite his questionable designation on the official injury report this week, he is expected to play.

The Dolphins are at home against the New England Patriots, with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 8

The Dolphins didn’t have the chance to run much last week against the Eagles, limiting Mostert to just 10 touches. That should be a little different this week with Miami as 9.5-point favorites over the Patriots. What’s interesting about that line is that New England is coming off a surprising upset win over the Bills last week. Either way, Mostert should be good to go for this one, against a Patriots run defense that’s allowing an average of 100 yards per game.

As far as fantasy football goes, Mostert is a solid RB1 choice this week in DFS lineups. When these two teams met back in Week 2, he rattled off 121 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. The Dolphins did say that they play to get Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed some work this week too, but I wouldn’t let that dissuade you from putting Mostert into your lineup, though I would stay away from the other two for now.