Taysom Hill injury: What status means for Week 8

New Orleans Saints offensive Swiss Army Knife Taysom Hill is officially questionable for the team’s Week 8 contest against the Indianapolis Colts. Hill is dealing with a chest injury that kept him as a limited participant in practice all week. Nevertheless, he is expected to play on Sunday. Kickoff time for that game is at 1 p.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 8

The Saints are two-point favorites here, and I don’t see Hill’s status having too much of an impact on that line.

Known as much for his occasional role in the passing game and as a fullback plowing through the line, he’s actually had an impact lately as a pass catching tight end. He caught four passes for 50 yards last week, adding 18 yards and a score on five carries, with another 49 receiving yards the week before on seven catches.

Hill’s fantasy value is likely to take a hit this week with the return of the Saints starting tight end Juwan Johnson. He’s been out since Week 3 with a calf injury. I would avoid both players this week, unless you’re absolutely desperate for a flex option. We don’t know exactly how the workload will breakdown with both players available, and the Colts have been pretty tough on opposing tight ends.