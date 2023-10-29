Brock Purdy injury: What status means for Week 8

The San Francisco 49ers are still waiting to find out if they’ll have quarterback Brock Purdy available for this Sunday’s game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Purdy is still in the league’s concussion protocol, and he’ll have to clear it in time to suit up. The good news is that he practiced on Thursday and Friday, going from a limited participant to a full participant over the course of both days.

Kickoff time for that game is at 4:25 p.m. ET. Keep an eye on the news Sunday morning to see whether or not the Niners will have Purdy. If not, Sam Darnold will be under center in his place.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 8

Right now, the 49ers are five-point favorites in that game, and Purdy is not on the board for any player props. Though they’ve got more than enough to win this one outright, I’d feel much better about the Bengals’ ability cover if Purdy can’t play.

As far as fantasy football decisions, I wouldn’t put Darnold in your lineup. There’s just too much unknown with him, and his past doesn’t give him much ceiling despite favorable circumstances around him. If Purdy does play, he’s a viable starter, though with a lower ceiling in game where the team’s rushing attack should do a lot of the heavy lifting.