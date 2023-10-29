Darren Waller injury: What status means for Week 8

Fresh off his most productive game of the season so far, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is now dealing with a hamstring injury ahead of a Sunday game against the New York Jets.

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like he’ll have to sit out this one. Waller practiced all week, as a limited participant. The team did give him a questionable designation on the official injury report, so you’ll have to monitor the situation in the lead up to Sunday’s game to confirm his availability. Kickoff for this one is at 1 p.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 8

The Giants are three-point underdogs in this one, thanks in large part to a matchup against a tough Jets defense. They’ll be without Daniel Jones again this week, meaning Tyrod Taylor will start. The Giants’ offense has certainly looked a little smoother with Taylor under center, and it’s certainly helped Waller’s production.

If Waller misses this one, it’ll be that much harder for the Giants to cover against the Jets with one of their best offensive skill players on the sidelines.

While the Jets defense is allowing an average of less than 20 points per game, they have been vulnerable against opposing tight ends. The Jets have given up 331 yards to the position and a league-high five touchdowns. Waller’s a TE1 if he plays this week. If he doesn’t, his backup Daniel Bellinger would have some appeal as a streaming option.