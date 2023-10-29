Joshua Palmer injury: What status means for Week 8

One thing the Los Angeles Chargers don’t need is another injury among their wide receivers. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what they’re dealing with this week. Joshua Palmer is listed as questionable on the official injury report as he deals with a knee injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, before getting in a limited session on Friday.

It could come down to a game-time decision for Palmer, so stay tuned. The Chargers are at home against the Chicago Bears in primetime on Sunday night.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 8

Palmer’s done a solid job filling in for an injured Mike Williams as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver. He caught five passes on seven targets last week against the Kansas City Chiefs for 133 yards, a season-high.

The Chargers are favored by 8.5 points in this game, but if they don’t have Palmer, that’s going to leave them awfully thin for pass catchers.

If Palmer can’t play, the Chargers will have use rookie Quentin Johnston as their second wideout behind Keenan Allen. They’ve been reluctant to get Johnston into the game plan much this season as he learns the offense, so it’s hard to know what to expect. For now, I would avoid Johnston in fantasy football.

Without Palmer, it should mean more work for the team’s other big names, including Allen, Austin Ekeler and tight end Gerald Everett.