Tyler Lockett injury: What status means for Week 8

Despite missing two practice sessions this week, the Seattle Seahawks are making it clear that wide receiver Tyler Lockett will play this week. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury, and ended up with a questionable designation on the official report this week. However, after missing Wednesday and Thursday, he was a full go at practice on Friday.

The Seahawks host the Cleveland Browns this week, with a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 8

The Seahawks are four-point favorites here, and I don’t see Lockett’s status affecting that line too much since he’s likely to play. The team will have all three of its top receivers this week, including DK Metcalf, who sat out their last game, and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had the team lead in targets last week.

Seattle’s receiver picture is a tough one for fantasy football managers to figure out. Lockett leads the team in targets and catches, but took a backseat to the rookie last week. Of course, with Metcalf returning there are even more mouths to feed this week. Still, Lockett’s got a good ceiling and is worth a WR2 spot until further notice. Smith-Njigba is still worth a spot in lineups too.