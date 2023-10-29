Giants TE Darren Waller ruled OUT with a hamstring injury in Week 8 vs. Jets

The New York Giants are taking on the New York Jets in Week 8 of the NFL season. The Giants are already without starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who is missing the game due to a neck injury. Starting tight end Darren Waller was active, but has already been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury. Daniel Bellinger should move up as the main tight end.

Injury Update: TE Darren Waller has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. — New York Giants (@Giants) October 29, 2023

It was a slow day for Waller before being ruled out. He was targeted twice but only brought in one for four yards. Waller only played about a quarter, and the worry now becomes whether or not this injury will limit him going forward. Bellinger is a solid backup option, but the Giants’ injuries look too much to overcome. For the short term, the Giants are down 7-3 in the second quarter and will need a spark from someone to try and give them an edge over the tough Jets defense.