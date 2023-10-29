Giants QB Tyrod Taylor heads to hospital in Week 8 vs. Jets with ribs injury

Update: Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game with a ribs injury. He has been taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Tommy Devito will take over for the rest of the game.

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor has exited today’s Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets with an injury. The QB took a hit after catching a bobbled pass and was seen in pain on the sideline before heading to the locker room for further evaluation. Third-string QB Tommy Devito has entered the game for the Giants.

Tyrod Taylor is shaken up after this play pic.twitter.com/2p2Vezmjrg — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 29, 2023

Taylor had been filling in for starter Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury in their Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins back on October 8. After falling to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, he threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 14-7 victory over the Washington Commanders last week. He went 4-7 for nine yards through the air and accounted for 33 rushing yards prior to his injury in today’s game.

Both New York teams have suffered multiple injuries in today’s game at MetLife Stadium. The Giants have already lost tight end Darren Waller to a hamstring injury.