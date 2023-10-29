Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. returns in Week 8 vs. Steelers

Update: Etienne hardly missed any time and is back on the field for the Jaguars. We will have to wait and see to see if the ankle injury was solved by tape or if it is going to affect him.

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne is back on the field to start this drive. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 29, 2023

The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. Starting running back Travis Etienne Jr. has gone to the medical tent for further evaluation on an ankle injury. He is considered questionable to return. While he is sidelined, backup running back Tank Bigsby should see more work.

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ankle) questionable to return — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) October 29, 2023

Etienne has become a reliable playmaker for the Jaguars this season. He and quarterback Trevor Lawrence are typically on the same page in the passing game, and Etienne helps to establish the run game. Before Sunday’s injury, he had 15 carries for 61 yards on the ground and brought in one of his two targets for 11 yards.

