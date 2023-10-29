Eagles QB Jalen Hurts limping in Week 8 vs. Commanders

Update: Hurts is remaining in the game despite a visible limp. He now has passed for 319 yards and four touchdowns with seven minutes remaining in the game.

Jalen Hurts is heavily limping in the third quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Hurts has not left the game. He has passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns partway through the third quarter, but has only rushed for seven yards. He fumbled on an attempted quarterback sneak.

It is unclear when he sustained this undisclosed injury. He was not listed on the injury report ahead of the game. If Hurts has to leave the game, backup Marcus Mariota will come in at quarterback. Mariota has not yet played a snap this season. More to come.