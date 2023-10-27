Giants TE Darren Waller listed as questionable for Week 8 vs. Jets

The New York Giants will take on the New York Jets in Week 8 of the NFL season. The Giants have already ruled out quarterback Daniel Jones, and they have a lengthy injury report heading into the weekend. Tight end Darren Waller is listed as questionable and is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

The good news for Waller is that if he is active, Tyrod Taylor will be starting under center. Despite the downgrade from Jones, Taylor has been playing well as a backup, and it has benefitted Waller. The tight end heads into this week as the overall TE5 in half-PPR scoring. Last week, with Taylor under center, he had seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. The Jets’ defense allows the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, so start Waller if he is active.

If Waller is ruled out for the game, Daniel Bellinger will take over as the starter. He makes for an intriguing DFS play with the matchup, but otherwise, leave him on your fantasy football benches.