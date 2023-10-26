Chris Godwin is ACTIVE for Week 8 vs. Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head north to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. The Bucs are 3-3 and are looking for a big win over the 4-3 Bills. The offense was in danger of taking a hit as wide receiver Chris Godwin was questionable with a neck injury, but Tampa Bay has released their inactives list, and Godwin is ACTIVE for Thursday night’s matchup.

Godwin didn’t practice at all on Monday, but that wasn’t surprising on the short week, coming off a game. He was upgraded to a limited participation on Tuesday and then advanced to a full participation on Wednesday. It wasn’t enough to head into game day without being listed as questionable, but he didn’t suffer any pre-game setbacks and will play.

Godwin has played in all six games this season. He leads the team with 33 receptions and has the second-most receiving yards (398). Godwin has yet to find the endzone this season but still plays a good complement to Mike Evans. The dynamic duo has been a solid option for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is also active on Thursday despite being listed as questionable.