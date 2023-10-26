Chris Godwin is ACTIVE for Week 8 vs. Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head north to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. The Bucs are 3-3 and are looking for a big win over the 4-3 Bills. The offense was in danger of taking a hit as wide receiver Chris Godwin was questionable with a neck injury, but Tampa Bay has released their inactives list, and Godwin is ACTIVE for Thursday night’s matchup.
Inactives for #TBvsBUF ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0r1PnQY7AY— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 26, 2023
Godwin didn’t practice at all on Monday, but that wasn’t surprising on the short week, coming off a game. He was upgraded to a limited participation on Tuesday and then advanced to a full participation on Wednesday. It wasn’t enough to head into game day without being listed as questionable, but he didn’t suffer any pre-game setbacks and will play.
Godwin has played in all six games this season. He leads the team with 33 receptions and has the second-most receiving yards (398). Godwin has yet to find the endzone this season but still plays a good complement to Mike Evans. The dynamic duo has been a solid option for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is also active on Thursday despite being listed as questionable.