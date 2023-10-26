Baker Mayfield is ACTIVE for Week 8 vs. Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 8’s iteration of Thursday Night Football. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was listed as questionable with a knee injury but is officially ACTIVE for the game. He didn’t practice on Monday but then was a limited practice participant on Tuesday and a full participant on Wednesday.

Mayfield has played in all six games this season. He has thrown for 1,363 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. The QB has shown off his rushing ability with 28 carries for 99 yards, helping to escape pressure. Mayfield has led Tampa Bay to a 3-3 record, and they are sitting in second place in the NFC South.

Mayfield will have a tough matchup on Thursday night. Buffalo’s defense is allowing the 10th-fewest passing and rushing yards per game. Tampa Bay’s strength has been its defense, but they will have to try and contain quarterback Josh Allen. We have seen Mayfield shine in primetime before, but he will have his work cut out for him in this matchup.