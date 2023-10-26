Chris Godwin injury: What status means for Week 8

Game status update: Godwin is ACTIVE for Thursday night’s game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is officially questionable with a neck injury. The good news is that Godwin should play, per NFL Network.

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield (knee) and WR Chris Godwin (neck) — both listed as questionable — will play tonight against the #Bills, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



DT Vita Vea (groin) is also questionable and will be a true game-day decision. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 26, 2023

Betting and DFS implications for Week 8

Godwin’s quarterback, Baker Mayfield, should play as well. So, they should have their usual offensive pieces in line for the offense. Godwin is 32nd in wide receiver PPR scoring, which puts him right near the back end of being a fantasy WR3 on the season.

Godwin has seen okay usage, catching 33 of 49 targets for 398 yards for no touchdowns. He’s seen eight targets and 66 receiving yards per game. That could be sustainable if he could just find the end zone once in a while.

The Bucs are 8.5-point underdogs with an implied total of just 17 points. The Bills rank 11th-best in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. They also held both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle down in Week 4. This is going to be a tough matchup.